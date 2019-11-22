#NewMusicFlyday
9 New Songs Out This Week, You Don’t Want To Miss! #NMF
Coldplay, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Little Mix are just a few on the list!
Stormyz Feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy – Own It
Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
Coldplay – Champion Of The World
Midnight Fusic Feat. Lunadira – Vertigo
A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera – Fall On Me
Tabitha Nauser – warning sign
Echosmith – Shut Up and Kiss Me
Little Mix – One I’ve Been Missing
Mabel – Loneliest Time Of Year
Recent Posts
#NewMusicFlyday8 hours ago
9 New Songs Out This Week, You Don’t Want To Miss! #NMF
Coldplay, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Little Mix are just a few on the list!
#FlyShareIt11 hours ago
“Scammers Pun Racist Ke?” – Lelaki Ini Tak Jadi Kena Scam Dalam Telefon Sebab… Dia India
By SAYS Ashiqin Rosselly
#NewMusicFlyday12 hours ago
Selena Gomez Reveals New Album Release Date
The wait is finally over!
#FlyShareIt1 day ago
Viral Video Shows Man Whacking Woman With Newspaper For Crossing Her Legs
By SAYS Sadho Ram
Music1 day ago
5 Things To Know About Grammys 2020
Who will bring home the award?