9,000KG Worth Of Trash Was Thrown All Over KL After New Year’s Eve Parties
By SAY Tamara Jayne
New year, same trash mentality.
Nine tonnes (9,000kg) worth of rubbish was strewn all over roads in KL after recent New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city.
