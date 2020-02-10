Connect with us

A 40-Year-Old Wuhanese Man Who Had Become Critical At JB Hospital Has Now Recovered

The patient’s condition had worsened on the second day.

4 hours ago

Image from Lim Huey Teng/Malaysiakini

A 40-year-old man from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus epidemic, who was infected has now recovered

He was discharged from Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru at 7.15pm Saturday, 8 February.

The decision to discharge the patient was made after the third test result conducted on him came back negative. All of his three tests for the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) returned negative.

The man from Wuhan was identified as the fourth positive case in Malaysia last month.

Image from Noor Hisham Abdullah/Facebook

The recovery, however, comes after a scare as the patient’s condition had become critical with him requiring oxygen assistance

“Please note that the 4th case of the novel coronavirus 2019 was hospitalised on 24 January 2020 with symptoms of high fever and pneumonia. The patient’s condition worsened on the second day at the Permai Hospital isolation ward in Johor Bahru, requiring oxygen assistance,” Health director general (D-G) Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement issued on his official Facebook page last night, 8 February.

