A 40-Year-Old Wuhanese Man Who Had Become Critical At JB Hospital Has Now Recovered

He was discharged from Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru at 7.15pm Saturday, 8 February.

The decision to discharge the patient was made after the third test result conducted on him came back negative. All of his three tests for the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) returned negative.

The man from Wuhan was identified as the fourth positive case in Malaysia last month.

Noor Hisham Abdullah/Facebook

The recovery, however, comes after a scare as the patient’s condition had become critical with him requiring oxygen assistance