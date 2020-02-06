Connect with us

A Canadian Citizen In KLCC Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Has Been Taken To HKL

Stay safe everybody!

4 hours ago

Cover image via Twitter @dyzulll

Earlier today, 5 February, multiple photos showing police personnel with health officials in hazmat suits in KLCC were shared on Twitter

According to the tweet posted by @Panji_Putih, a Canadian citizen had gone to Twin Towers Medical Centre (TTMC). The Canadian is said to have recently been to China.

In China, the current outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has so far infected over 24,000 people. The new virus from China reached Malaysia on 25 January.

