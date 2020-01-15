#FlyShareIt
A Documentary Produced By 2 Malaysian Women Is In The Running To Win An Academy Award
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
A film produced by two Malaysian women is currently in the running to win an Oscar
On Tuesday, 13 January, The Academy announced the nominees for the best Documentary Short Subject on Twitter.
The official Twitter account wrote, “Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees!”…
Recent Posts
A Documentary Produced By 2 Malaysian Women Is In The Running To Win An Academy Award
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist To Perform James Bond’s Theme Song
Another history made!
It’s Final: Iconic A&W Outlet In PJ Confirmed To Be Closing And We Are Heartbroken
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Watch: Joe and Nick Jonas Recreate Kim Kardashian’s Iconic ”Don’t Be Rude” Scene
And the Oscar goes to.... The Jonas Brothers!!!!
New “Morbius” Trailer Starring Jared Leto Is Jaw Droppingly-Good
Your summer movie sorted!