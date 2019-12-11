Entertainment
A Durian Is Now Taped To A Wall Because Art
By Says – Tamara Jayne
Art is subjective. Sometimes it’s a half-length portrait of a woman painted in the 1500’s. And sometimes it’s a piece of fruit… taped to a wall.
Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s latest art installation, which went on sale last week, was a banana duct-taped to a wall priced at USD120,000 (RM499,272).
As Malaysians, I think we can all predict what happens to food left out in the open – it either gets spoilt or eaten up.
So it was only a matter of time before someone called out the fruit for what it is – a banana that should not be wasted
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
A Durian Is Now Taped To A Wall Because Art
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Watch: Billie Eilish And Alicia Keys Perform ‘Ocean Eyes’ Together, It Was Magic!
The duet we never knew we needed!
Gadis Kordial F&N Kini Dah Besar, Dedah Ramai Ejek Konon Itu Pencapaian Terbesar Hidupnya
By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
Golden Globes Awards: Six Things You Need To Know About The Film Nominations
Netflix dominates with more than 17 nominations!
Promosi Makanan & Minuman Paling ‘Best’ Sempena 12.12 Yang Anda Wajib Serbu. Murah Betul!
By Says - Aisya Khairain