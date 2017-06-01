A Feast with Groot

It’s what the world has been waiting for!
As part of the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland, the theme park has added a tasty treat!
It’s none other than, Groot bread!
Yes, we are so sure!
The adorable little tree from the Marvel franchise comes in bread form.
Fans of the sci-fi series have gone crazy over the new treat (as expected) sharing their photos of Instagram with #GrootBread
And the best part about it?
It’s available for vegans!
So…any chance we can find some in Malaysia?