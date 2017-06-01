 A Feast With Groot | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #FlyShareIt > A Feast with Groot

A Feast with Groot

/
01 Jun 2017
/
/
Comments are Off
, ,

It’s what the world has been waiting for!

As part of the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland, the theme park has added a tasty treat!

It’s none other than, Groot bread!

Yes, we are so sure!

The adorable little tree from the Marvel franchise comes in bread form.

Fans of the sci-fi series have gone crazy over the new treat (as expected) sharing their photos of Instagram with #GrootBread

And the best part about it?

It’s available for vegans!

So…any chance we can find some in Malaysia?

About Post Author

Twitter

Instagram