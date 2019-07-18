A “Gossip Girl” Reboot Is In The Works

Via The CW

XOXO, the Upper East Side drama is back.

HBO Max announced a “Gossip Girl” spinoff series will be airing on its newly named streaming service.

The scandalous TV drama is set for a 10-episode series. The show will fast forward eight years after “Gossip Girl” ended its original run in 2012.

Writer and executive producer from the original show Joshua Safran, will be directing the new series, while the original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will take on as executive producers.

It’s unclear whether any of the previous cast (Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, and Penn Badgley) will return. According to Safran, this as an “extension” of the previous show, which will focus on a new generation of teenagers.