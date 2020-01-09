Connect with us

A Grab Driver Travelled Over 200KM To Return A Wallet That His Passenger Left In His Car

May Vin Ang

Image from JB TRACER/FacebookJB TRACER/Facebook

A Singaporean man recently took to Facebook to thank a Malaysian Grab driver for travelling over 200km to return the wallet he had accidentally left in the backseat of the car

The passenger, 31-year-old Carney Mak, posted in the Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime, and Community Service Report (JB TRACER) Facebook group to express his gratitude towards his kind Grab driver, Sateesh Karuppusam.

Mak wrote that he left his wallet while taking a Grab ride in Johor Bahru on Saturday, 4 January

According to China Press, Mak said that he did not sense anything amiss until he was about to make payment for dinner.

Working quickly, he reported his misplaced wallet to Grab while heading back to Singapore.

Image from JB TRACER/Facebook JB TRACER/Facebook

Shortly after arriving in Singapore, Mak received a call from Sateesh who said he would check his car

Although it was already past midnight, Sateesh called Mak again to inform him that he had found the wallet in the backseat.

The two agreed to meet at the Caltex petrol station in Johor Bahru Sentral the next day, even though Sateesh was to travel over 200km from Melaka.

The entrance of Johor Bahru Sentral.Wikipedia

