Connect with us

Entertainment

A Malaysian Model Is One Of The Faces Of Nike’s New Hijabi Swimwear Line

By Says – Sadho Ram

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Nike

Recently, Nike introduced its first range of modest swimwear

According to Nike, the newly introduced full coverage swimwear for female athletes is lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, full range of motion, and UPF 40+ protection.

The collection will allow Muslim and body-conscious women to choose from a full-body swimsuit or individual pieces including a swimming hijab, a tunic top, and leggings.

Advertisement

“Too often, athletes said, swimwear presented a barrier, rather than a conduit, to enjoying the water,” the company said in a statement on 10 December.

Continue reading here!

Image from NikeNike

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Thai Father Froze To Death After Giving All The Blankets In The House To His Daughter

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment3 hours ago

A Malaysian Model Is One Of The Faces Of Nike’s New Hijabi Swimwear Line

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment4 hours ago

Catch ‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ Out In Cinemas; Even Dr M Approves!

Ejen Ali The Movie pocketed more than RM1.8 million on its opening day!
Entertainment22 hours ago

Hanya Kerana Keychain Peluru, Wanita Malaysia Ini Masuk ‘Watchlist’ Imigresen Di Qatar

By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
Music22 hours ago

Ariana Grande Releases Much Awaited Track List For Live Concert Album

Live album will drop sooner than you think!
Advertisement
Advertisement