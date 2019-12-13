A Malaysian Model Is One Of The Faces Of Nike’s New Hijabi Swimwear Line

According to Nike, the newly introduced full coverage swimwear for female athletes is lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, full range of motion, and UPF 40+ protection.

The collection will allow Muslim and body-conscious women to choose from a full-body swimsuit or individual pieces including a swimming hijab, a tunic top, and leggings.

“Too often, athletes said, swimwear presented a barrier, rather than a conduit, to enjoying the water,” the company said in a statement on 10 December.

