Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

A Man In Kuantan Accidentally Smashes Bowling Ball Through The Mall Ceiling

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via Twitter @hazrilazharudin

A video of a man accidentally smashing a bowling ball through the ceiling of a local mall has recently gone viral

Advertisement

On 5 January, @hazrilazharudin shared a video on Twitter with the caption, “This happened in Kuantan. Bowling strike to the moon.”

Read more

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music27 mins ago

Ariana Grande In The Works For New Music?

She’s back in the studio, so that could mean…
Entertainment27 mins ago

The Irwins Have Rescued 90,000 Animals As Australia’s Wildfires Rage On

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

Toddler In Pahang Viciously Attacked By Wild Monkey At Hawker Stall

By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment3 hours ago

X-Men spinoff ‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Is Finally Out After 2 Year Delay

Horror film or Superhero film?
#FlyShareIt4 hours ago

A Man In Kuantan Accidentally Smashes Bowling Ball Through The Mall Ceiling

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Advertisement
Advertisement