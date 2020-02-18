A Mysterious Green Ball Of Fire Was Seen Streaking Over JB And Singapore Skies

The light was seen hurtling across the dark sky, blazing brightly before it vanished just as quickly as it appeared.

The five-second phenomenon was caught on YouTube user Crystal’s dashcam as she was driving in Johor Jaya at 5am last Wednesday, 12 February.

The footage, uploaded to social media and YouTube, has since gone viral with people wondering what the green flash could be