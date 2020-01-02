Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Entertainment

A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from Viral Media Johor/FacebookViral Media Johor/Facebook

Pack your bags, guys. It’s time to go to Langkawi this holiday season!

As if the beautiful island in Kedah is not fun enough with its activity-packed beaches, scenic cable car rides to Gunung Mat Cincang, and duty-free shopping, Langkawi has just opened a brand new water park called Splash Out!

Photos of the theme park recently went viral on Facebook. The post, published by Viral Media Johor on 15 December, was shared over 780 times at the time of writing.

Image from Splash Out Langkawi Splash Out Langkawi

Advertisement

The water park spans about seven football fields in size – 4.89 hectares – and has a total of 12 thrilling slides and rides.

According to Sinar Harian, Splash Out was built with a RM60 million budget by Tan Sri Halim Mohammad, the executive chairman of Halim Mazmin Group.

Image from Splash Out Langkawi/Facebook Splash Out Langkawi/Facebook

It is located next to Bella Vista Hotel in Kuah, or about 3.4km away from the huge eagle statue in Dataran Lang.

Continue reading here!

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Music4 hours ago

Hailee Steinfeld Finally Released Song ‘Wrong Direction’ About Ex Niall Horan

It has Niall written all over it!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Lebih 2k ‘Shares’, Chef Cilik Ini Kongsi Resepi ‘Sloppy Joe Casserole’ Mudah. Lazatnya!

By Says - Aisya Khairain
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

9,000KG Worth Of Trash Was Thrown All Over KL After New Year’s Eve Parties

By SAY Tamara Jayne
Entertainment8 hours ago

‘A Quiet Place 2’ Officlal Trailer Shows The Survivors On The Run Again

Shhhhh!
Advertisement
Advertisement