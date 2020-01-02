Entertainment
A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
Pack your bags, guys. It’s time to go to Langkawi this holiday season!
As if the beautiful island in Kedah is not fun enough with its activity-packed beaches, scenic cable car rides to Gunung Mat Cincang, and duty-free shopping, Langkawi has just opened a brand new water park called Splash Out!
Photos of the theme park recently went viral on Facebook. The post, published by Viral Media Johor on 15 December, was shared over 780 times at the time of writing.
The water park spans about seven football fields in size – 4.89 hectares – and has a total of 12 thrilling slides and rides.
According to Sinar Harian, Splash Out was built with a RM60 million budget by Tan Sri Halim Mohammad, the executive chairman of Halim Mazmin Group.
It is located next to Bella Vista Hotel in Kuah, or about 3.4km away from the huge eagle statue in Dataran Lang.
Recent Posts
A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Hailee Steinfeld Finally Released Song ‘Wrong Direction’ About Ex Niall Horan
It has Niall written all over it!
Lebih 2k ‘Shares’, Chef Cilik Ini Kongsi Resepi ‘Sloppy Joe Casserole’ Mudah. Lazatnya!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
9,000KG Worth Of Trash Was Thrown All Over KL After New Year’s Eve Parties
By SAY Tamara Jayne
‘A Quiet Place 2’ Officlal Trailer Shows The Survivors On The Run Again
Shhhhh!