A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!

As if the beautiful island in Kedah is not fun enough with its activity-packed beaches, scenic cable car rides to Gunung Mat Cincang, and duty-free shopping, Langkawi has just opened a brand new water park called Splash Out!



Photos of the theme park recently went viral on Facebook. The post, published by Viral Media Johor on 15 December, was shared over 780 times at the time of writing.

Splash Out Langkawi

The water park spans about seven football fields in size – 4.89 hectares – and has a total of 12 thrilling slides and rides.

According to Sinar Harian, Splash Out was built with a RM60 million budget by Tan Sri Halim Mohammad, the executive chairman of Halim Mazmin Group. Splash Out Langkawi/Facebook It is located next to Bella Vista Hotel in Kuah, or about 3.4km away from the huge eagle statue in Dataran Lang.