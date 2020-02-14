Entertainment
A Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Collaboration Could Be OTW
*Breathes heavily*
Sam Smith is giving fans a major tease.
The “How Do You Sleep” star have sparked collaboration rumours with singer Demi Lovato, after her name was spotted in one of Sam Smiths pop-up stores for the upcoming song “To Die For.”
The singer recently revealed the third studio album To Die For is coming out on May 1. But, that didn’t seem to be the only news the singer seemed to be sharing, in one photo taken of the star at the pop- up store, a mannequin next to him seemed to be wearing a tag with the name “Demi Lovato”- Convincing fans that the “Anyone” singer could be featured on his track!
What’s her name? #ToDieFor pic.twitter.com/l8hlDz4Meu
— Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 12, 2020
Though the stars have yet to confirm or deny the speculation, fans are already anticipating on whats to come and shared their thoughts on Twitter.
“DEMI LOVATO FT SAM SMITH IS COMING, THE BALLAD OF THE CENTURY ” – @demilessons
“when Sam smith and Demi lovato collab becomes a single and they get nominated for a grammy as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” –
“If the rumours are correct about @samsmith & @ddlovato collaborating then I’m going to cry. I’ve been waiting for this for over 5 years 🙁 🙁 “- @alex___180
