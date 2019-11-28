Entertainment
A Singaporean Family Moved To Johor And Built Themselves A Mansion With 11 Bedrooms
By Says – May Vin Ang
A Singaporean couple decided to move to Malaysia after they bought a 43,000 sqft plot of land in Johor to build their dream home
The expansive single-storey property was featured on the CNA series ‘Remarkable Living’.
According to CNA Luxury, the homeowners, only identified as Chris and his wife, designed the house to be a sanctuary where their kids could grow up well.
“I was attracted to the space. It’s a space I would never have gotten back in Singapore,” said Chris in the opening segment of the episode.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
The Weeknd, Local Favourite Fazura And Many More Release Singles On #NMF
Releases from all around the globe including local favourite, Fazura!
[VIDEO] Hundreds Of Students On Bikes And A BMW Take To Streets To Celebrate End Of SPM
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Every New Photo From YOU Season 2 Has Us More Excited…And Scared!
Are YOU ready to get creeped out again?!
A Singaporean Family Moved To Johor And Built Themselves A Mansion With 11 Bedrooms
By Says - May Vin Ang
llaollao Is Rolling Out A New Froyo Flavour For 1 Day Only And It’s As Black As My Soul
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee