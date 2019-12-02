Entertainment
A Woman In Melaka Is Looking For The Owner Of This RM10 Banknote
By Says – Sadho Ram
A woman in Melaka is looking for a person who she believes is the owner of this RM10 banknote that has a message scribbled on it
Taking to her Facebook profile on Saturday evening, 30 November, the woman, Hyza Ezany, uploaded several photographs of the RM10 banknote.
It has a handwritten note scribbled on it that is both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World
By Says - Liew Ashley
Shawn Mendes Cancels Concert Due To Laryngitis
Shawn is resting and recovering!
A Woman In Melaka Is Looking For The Owner Of This RM10 Banknote
By Says - Sadho Ram
Watch: Liam Payne Was Reportedly ‘Jumped’ By Three Bar Bouncers!
Watch the video inside!
Hot Pot Meat May Have Caused A Man To Be Infected With Tapeworms
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang