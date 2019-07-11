A$AP Rocky Forced To Cancel July Concerts Due to Sweden Arrest: All The Celebs Who Has His Back

A$AP Rocky has cancelled his European festival performance and several other upcoming tour dates due to him detained behind bars in a Swedish jail cell!

A$AP Rocky’s manager John Ehmann has revealed on social media that the hip-hop artist could be detained in a Swedish prison for another two-four weeks, causing him to miss seven festival appearances throughout Europe. A$AP himself also posted prove on his Instagram, check the video down below:

After Rocky got into an altercation with two Swedish residents on June 30, according to Ehmman, the artist and two members of his entourage voluntarily submitted themselves to questioning from Swedish authorities following his performance at Stockholm’s Splash festival on July 2 and were then arrested.

“On Monday, we filed an appeal with the Swedish Supreme Court to have Rocky released from the inhumane conditions and the clear violation of human rights,” Ehmann said on Instagram. “They rejected the filing, which means Rocky will remain in prison for two weeks. The prosecutor on the case has further communicated that he is working to receive an additional two week extension for a trial to begin in mid – to end of August.”

TMZ reports, the rapper’s team says he’s being held in inhumane conditions in his Swedish cell, and one official for the U.S. Embassy there commented, “Walking into that place was like walking into a toilet.”

Rocky can be held for at least 2 weeks while prosecutors decide whether to charge him for aggravated assault stemming from a street brawl. That’s despite video showing the alleged victim being the initial aggressor … physically attacking Rocky and his crew prior to the incident.

A growing number of celebs — along with AR’s legal team — are demanding his release … but so far to no avail.