Actors Who Hated Their Own Movies

With the amount of movies any given actor can make in their career, it’s inevitable that they won’t always be fans of every movie they do. Some of them are just better at hiding it than others.

Sometimes, actors will come out years later and say that they hated working on a well-loved movie. Whether they didn’t like the film because of their own acting or because of the way they were treated on set, lots of stars have bad memories associated with their filmography. So here are actors who regret some of their most iconic movie roles:

Robert Pattinson – Twilight

In an interview on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Fallon said, “Millions of Twilight fans … it’s almost heartbreaking because they don’t want it to be over. It’s a little bittersweet, isn’t it?” to which Pattinson replied, “For them!” Nowadays, Pattison says he no longer has a deep hatred for the Twilight franchise and thinks it’s sweet that his fans still have a deep connection to the films even years later. To think he owes the show for his career!

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Hold up , before you get angry it wasn’t the entire franchise but rather just one in particular. Radcliffe said that his acting was “one note” and while he hates watching his own work, he especially hated Half-Blood Prince.

Channing Tatum – G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Who even knew that film existed? He said in an interview with radio DJ Howard Stern that a contract with Paramount Pictures apparently gave him no choice but to take the role. In the end, he was threatened with the legality of his contract and did not want to risk being sued by the company.

George Clooney – Batman & Robin

I must say I am slightly take aback by this as George Clooney was one of my fav Batman’s of all time! Clooney has since been remembered for his underwhelming performance in the film. In 2015, he told Graham Norton, “Let me just say that I’d actually thought I’d destroyed the franchise until somebody else brought it back years later and changed it. I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. Ummmmm, it wasn’t.”

Kate Winslet – Titanic

When it comes to iconic movie roles, Titanic absolutely takes the cake. Starring actress Kate Winslet does not have as fond memories of the 1997 film as the rest of the world does. In the film, the then-21-year-old actress appeared on screen in nothing but a necklace. While Winslet has tried her best to forget the entire thing, fans continue to this day to present her with screenshots of her nude scene, begging her to sign it. Winslet has decided her best option is to refuse to sign any memories of the alluring scene.

Shia LaBeouf – Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

He said that the second movie tried to go too big and ended up losing all of the action in it: “When I saw the second movie, I wasn’t impressed with what we did.”

Megan Fox – Transformers

Before third Transformers installment Dark of the Moon began filming in 2011, Megan Fox boldly proclaimed in an interview with British magazine Wonderland that director Michael Bay was “like Hitler on his sets” and that he was “a nightmare to work for.” Even before being fired for her remarks about the director, while promoting second installment Revenge of the Fallen, Fox let it slip that she thought the humans in the movie did nothing but “run and scream.”