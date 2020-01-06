Connect with us

Music

Adele And Harry Styles Spark Collaboration Rumours

Would you like to see an Adele and Harry Styles collab?

Published

11 hours ago

on

Advertisement

GARETH CATTERMOLE GETTY IMAGES/Photo via Instagram

A collaboration with Adele and Harry Styles? YES PLEASE!

But not just yet, the two stars were only recently seen enjoying a vacation together on an island in the Caribbean, Anguilla.

The 31-year-old and 25-year-old were photographed at the beach alongside their friends, including host James Corden from The Late Late Show.

Soon after photos of the duo emerged , many began to speculate that a collaboration could be in the works! This, following  reports that the  “Turning Tables” singer is currently working on her fourth studio album.

Styles previously shared his admiration for the Grammy award winner on BBC radio 1, saying “I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest,” adding, “The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

Here’s some photos caught from their vacay, on Twitter;

Advertisement

Would you like to see an Adele and Harry Styles collab?

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

FamilyMart Rolled Out A New Soft Serve Flavour And January Babies Can Try It Out For Free

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Entertainment6 hours ago

Here’s The Full List For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards

Congratulation winners and nominees!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Frozen 2 Is Now the Biggest Animated Blockbuster Of All Time!

We're 'Frozen' by the news!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Sarawakians & Sabahans Flying Back Home From KL For CNY To Enjoy Fixed Rates With AirAsia

By Says - Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

BuzzFeed Confuses A Photo Of Durian With Jackfruit In Cooking Video

By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
Advertisement
Advertisement