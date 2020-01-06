Adele And Harry Styles Spark Collaboration Rumours

A collaboration with Adele and Harry Styles? YES PLEASE!

But not just yet, the two stars were only recently seen enjoying a vacation together on an island in the Caribbean, Anguilla.

The 31-year-old and 25-year-old were photographed at the beach alongside their friends, including host James Corden from The Late Late Show.

Soon after photos of the duo emerged , many began to speculate that a collaboration could be in the works! This, following reports that the “Turning Tables” singer is currently working on her fourth studio album.

Styles previously shared his admiration for the Grammy award winner on BBC radio 1, saying “I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest,” adding, “The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

Here’s some photos caught from their vacay, on Twitter;

sam smith and harry was seen last year having lunch together and we all screamed COLLAB what did we get? DUST. NOW HARRY WAS WITH ADELE AND WE STILL WANT A MF COLLAB. WHITE BOI NEEDS TO STEP UP HIS GAME C'MON WE'RE ALL!!! ROOTING!!! FOR U BOTH!!! pic.twitter.com/4cggsEcGHm — ˗ˏˋdestinyˎˊ˗ (@sugarhightaste) January 4, 2020

adele took this picture of them no no no i’ll not be crying pic.twitter.com/jfnHhVNlUR — nan #1 clean shaven harry stan (@kissysvogue) January 4, 2020

Adele swimming in the ocean in her dress with a cocktail in hand is all I need for my 2020 vision board pic.twitter.com/km2S558fnc — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 4, 2020

Would you like to see an Adele and Harry Styles collab?