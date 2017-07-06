Adorable Cat Dresses Up Every Meal Time

This is possibly the cutest food-date ever!

Meet Maro, a 3-year-old cat living in Japan with his mom. What’s so special about Maro? Well, he’s a typical cat who loves spending time with his mom – except when he does, he dresses up in adorable costumes and poses in front of food.

Instagram/rinne172

Maro’s mom, Rie Matsui, discovered that Maro had quite the knack for sitting and getting his picture taken, not long after he joined her family. Maro was just 7 months old. “He is great at posing, because he’s so quiet and easygoing”, Maro’s mom, told The Dodo.

Instagram/rinne172

Look at this adorable kitty cat! As long as Maro is with mom, he is happy! Despite being dressed up in adorable outfits while they’re hanging out. That’s when Matsui discovered that how chill Maro is and decides to make Maro her ultimate dinner companion.

From breakfast…..

Instagram/rinne172

To dinner…

Instagram/rinne172

Then there’s sushi date…

Instagram/rinne172

And…Tea time!

Instagram/rinne172

According to Matsui, she said, “He never eats the food, although sometimes I give him a little reward after shooting.”

Patient and cute, Maro is definitely the cutest dinner date ever.

Source: The Dodo