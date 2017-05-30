After 20 Years, Prince William Opens Up on the Death of Princess Diana

CREDIT: NORMAN JEAN ROY/GQ

The Duke of Cambridge has taken him 20 long years to open up to the public about his mother, Princess Diana of Wales’ death. In his most candid interview with GQ’s Alastair Campbell, Prince William reveals how he much he misses his late mother.

“I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.”

On marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, he added, “I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better.

“It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw”.

“And also it is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her”.

“It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story.”

Prince Williams also adds that he cherishes the support of his family and fights for their privacy even more after grieving in the spotlight.

“I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents,” said William. “I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life.”

Last year, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry launched the Heads Together Campaign, a mental health campaign, to “smash the taboo” of speaking about mental illness and to eradicate any shame about seeking help.

“I’ve been really shocked how many people live in fear and in silence because of their mental illness,” he said. “I just don’t understand it.”

“I know I come across as quite reserved and shy, I don’t always have my emotions brewing, but behind closed doors I think about the issues, I get very passionate about things.”

“I rely on people around me for opinions, and I am a great believer in communication on these issues.”

“I cannot understand how families, even behind closed doors, still find it so hard to talk about it. I am shocked we are so worried about saying anything about the true feelings we have.”

The Duke was photographed at home by Norman Jean Roy, along with the Duchess and their two children.

Source: gq-magazine.co.uk