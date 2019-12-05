Connect with us

AirAsia’s New Restaurant Just Landed In KL And It Serves Actual Airline Meals For Cheap

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

8 hours ago

on

Image from SantanSantan

AirAsia just opened a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur and it serves actual in-flight food

On Monday, 2 December, AirAsia’s in-flight menu brand, Santan and T&CO, launched its first Asean fast food restaurant at Mid Valley Megamall.

You can now enjoy Pak Nasser’s nasi lemak and Uncle Chin’s chicken rice without having to board a single flight! Continue reading here!

Image from Mid Valley Megamall/FacebookSantan

