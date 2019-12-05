Entertainment
AirAsia’s New Restaurant Just Landed In KL And It Serves Actual Airline Meals For Cheap
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
Santan
AirAsia just opened a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur and it serves actual in-flight food
On Monday, 2 December, AirAsia’s in-flight menu brand, Santan and T&CO, launched its first Asean fast food restaurant at Mid Valley Megamall.
You can now enjoy Pak Nasser’s nasi lemak and Uncle Chin’s chicken rice without having to board a single flight! Continue reading here!
