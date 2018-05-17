Aishwarya Rai Gets Over 2 Million Followers On Social Media In 5 Days!

Aishwarya Rai’s effect is contagious!

Her followers go where ever she goes, and that also goes to Instagram!

The Bollywood icon’s popularity was apparent after she recently created an Instagram account and her followers didn’t hesitate to follow the actress soon after.

Her followers boomed to the millions in just 5 days.

2.5 million followers as of this post!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debut her Instagram at the Cannes 2018, which the 45 year old Bollywood actress had attended last week.

🌈✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

However, Ash is not following anybody on her Instagram, and that even includes her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her superstar father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Sorry boys!

