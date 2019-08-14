Alessia Cara Was Really ‘Rooting For You’ In Bold New Single

Alessia Cara does what she does best with her details in songs that she creates, this time around pouring out the details of Summer romance gone cold in her bouncy new single, “Rooting For You.”

The acoustic-sounding first verse doesn’t hold back on the sass before she delves into a funky hook and an equally infectious saxophone breakdown. “Damn, why you gotta be so cold in the summertime?/I was really rooting for you/We were really rooting for you,” she chants in the chorus. It’s the hot girl summer anthem we’ve been waiting for.

The tune immediately caught the attention of one of her many heroes, John Mayer, who took to his Instagram story to share the single and gush over the catchy hook. “I only wish I wrote this one,” he said.

“Rooting For You” follows the Grammy winner’s recently released single “Ready,” and both tunes will appear on her upcoming EP, This Summer, which drops Sept. 6. Following the release, the songstress will head out on her North American The Pains of Growing tour with special guest Ryland James.

Bid farewell to the players and bop to “Rooting For You” below.