Ali Gatie stripped down for his hit song, It’s You

Currently one the most trending tracks in the music scene, Canadian singer-songwriter, Ali Gatie’s ‘It’s You’ gets a stripped down acoustic version.

The newly released track comprises nothing more than his voice, guitar and raw vulnerable emotions.

The young 22-year old’s track blew up in the music scene after gaining positive responds from his viewers after playing it on his Instagram Live and subsequently recording it and releasing it on YouTube.

From writing songs at home to preparing to play his first show, Gatie shares his experience with Ivan.

Listen to the interview here: