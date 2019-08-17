#NewMusicFlyday
All Of Today’s Hottest Music On #NMF
Songs from Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Normani and more!
It’s Friday today, so you know what goes down, its none other than #NewMusicFlyday! The new music releases this week will have you vibing to your weekends the right way.
TAYLOR SWIFT – Lover
MILEY CYRUS – Slide away
NORMANI – Motivation
POP SMOKE/ NICKI MINAJ – Welcome to the party (Remix)
MARTIN GARRIX – Home
MACKLEMORE/ IRO – Shadow
DAYA – Keeping it in the dark
5SOS/ CHARLIE PUTH – Easier (Remix)
PRETTYMUCH – Rock Witchu
CHARLI XCX/ SKY FERREIRA – Cross you out
