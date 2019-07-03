All the Celebrities Taking Sides: Taylor Swift VS Scooter Braun

One thing is clear from both the lead-up and the aftermath of the firestorm that has followed Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift’s back catalog: None of those people do anything without a motive and usually several motives am i right?

In legal terms, Swift doesn’t have a leg to stand on, as the defeated tone of her deeply emotional Sunday morning Tumblr post acknowledges. Braun purchased Big Machine fair and square. But with that being said,Swift attorney Donald Passman said, “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others”. Everty artist should be able to have the opportunity to bid for their lives work. What do you think?

With the whole war starting many divisions in the industry, you cant help but wonder if they are supporters of Scooter Braun or Taylor Swift. So without further a do here is the list of ‘Swifties’ and ‘Scooters’!

Kacey Musgraves has said she is NOT about #westandwithtaylorswift. The country singer has liked #scooterbraun's wife's IG @ #taylorswift. ICYMI, the IG includes: "Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers.” pic.twitter.com/flu0PYwrqc — Courtney Soliday (@CourtneySoliday) July 1, 2019

I know it can all look a bit complicated, but if you read closely to how Courtney Soliday has brokedown the whole debacle and who stands for whom, It truly shows that Taylor does have the major support, many recording artist themselves have spoken out about their struggles with labels not giving them the right to own their music. Having been in her shoes but never have spoken out, they have simply now chosen to stand behind her and support the movement #WeStandWithTaylorSwift.

So here are some tweets of celebrities voicing out their opinion :

I don’t know a lot about what’s going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work 💔 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 2, 2019

📲 IG | Ed Sheeran replied to a fan on his latest Instagram post about speaking with Taylor “I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do” pic.twitter.com/euN0Y3YaX4 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 2, 2019

I’ve reached out to her and love her very much. https://t.co/w1CIvESKAy — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form. https://t.co/Ra7NdxzcOM — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago…I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019

But dont worry Scooter Braun does have people standing up for him:

You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.

I love you keep going. — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

And the one artist who gave him that big start, its none other than Mr Bieber himself