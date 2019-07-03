Music
All the Celebrities Taking Sides: Taylor Swift VS Scooter Braun
Who’s team are you on?
One thing is clear from both the lead-up and the aftermath of the firestorm that has followed Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift’s back catalog: None of those people do anything without a motive and usually several motives am i right?
In legal terms, Swift doesn’t have a leg to stand on, as the defeated tone of her deeply emotional Sunday morning Tumblr post acknowledges. Braun purchased Big Machine fair and square. But with that being said,Swift attorney Donald Passman said, “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others”. Everty artist should be able to have the opportunity to bid for their lives work. What do you think?
With the whole war starting many divisions in the industry, you cant help but wonder if they are supporters of Scooter Braun or Taylor Swift. So without further a do here is the list of ‘Swifties’ and ‘Scooters’!
Kacey Musgraves has said she is NOT about #westandwithtaylorswift. The country singer has liked #scooterbraun's wife's IG @ #taylorswift.
ICYMI, the IG includes: "Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers.” pic.twitter.com/flu0PYwrqc
— Courtney Soliday (@CourtneySoliday) July 1, 2019
I know it can all look a bit complicated, but if you read closely to how Courtney Soliday has brokedown the whole debacle and who stands for whom, It truly shows that Taylor does have the major support, many recording artist themselves have spoken out about their struggles with labels not giving them the right to own their music. Having been in her shoes but never have spoken out, they have simply now chosen to stand behind her and support the movement #WeStandWithTaylorSwift.
So here are some tweets of celebrities voicing out their opinion :
I don’t know a lot about what’s going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work 💔
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 2, 2019
📲 IG | Ed Sheeran replied to a fan on his latest Instagram post about speaking with Taylor
“I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do” pic.twitter.com/euN0Y3YaX4
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 2, 2019
I’ve reached out to her and love her very much. https://t.co/w1CIvESKAy
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019
🦋 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/1iI2tCr8my
— h (@halsey) June 30, 2019
Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form. https://t.co/Ra7NdxzcOM
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019
For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago…I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan.
— Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019
But dont worry Scooter Braun does have people standing up for him:
You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.
I love you keep going.
— sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019
And the one artist who gave him that big start, its none other than Mr Bieber himself
View this post on Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Recent Posts
End Credits For ‘Avengers Endgame’ Leaks On YouTube
WARNING SPOILERS ALERT!
All the Celebrities Taking Sides: Taylor Swift VS Scooter Braun
Who's team are you on?
BTS ‘Lights’ The Way With New Music Video And Fans Think There’s A Connection To ‘Boy wit Luv’
Light the way for us BTS
Henry Cavill Is The ‘Witcher’ In New TV Show
Cavill is made to be the 'Witcher'
The Reactions To Stranger Things Season 3 Are Filled With Epic Predictions
Stranger Things Season 3 out July 4th!