All The Celebrity Movie And TV Cameos You Missed

Justin Bieber was on CSI!

12 hours ago

An unexpected celebrity cameo can often be the best part of watching a new movie or TV show. While these parts are often short-lived flashes with only a scene or two, they aren’t easily forgotten.

From Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift, we’ve rounded up 25 surprising celebrity cameos you may have missed. Check them out, below.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran was one of many famous faces to make a cameo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. The singer appeared in Season 7, Episode 1. It was said that GoT actress Maisie Williams was a huge fan of Sheeran, which prompted his appearance on the show. Fun fact: Some other notable cameos included Chris Stapleton, Of Monsters and Men and Mastodon.

Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey played himself in a cameo appearance during Season 3 of HBO’s Sex and the City, during which he pitched the idea of portraying Big in the film adaptation of Carrie Bradshaw’s life.

Keanu Reeves

If you didn’t already adore Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, you probably loved it even more when you discovered Keanu Reeves makes a surprise appearance as himself.

Taylor Swift

Country singer Taylor Swift made a cameo as an unknown singer in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie where she performed “Crazier”

Jonas Brothers

Our favorite trio, the Jonas Brothers, made a surprise appearance in 2009’s Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. They were animated as cherubs and sang “Lovebug”

Matt Damon

Actor Matt Damon famously made a cameo in 2017’s action-packed flick, Thor: Ragnarok. He was featured in a play-themed scene during which he sported a black wig in his portrayal of villainous Loki. Chris Hemsworth’s older brother Luke Hemsworth also featured in the scene, where he portrayed Thor.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, the late King of Pop, had a brief cameo as Agent M in 2002’s sci-fi film, Men in Black II.

Daniel Radcliffe

While Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the Wizarding World, fans may have missed his cameo in the 2015 rom-com Trainwreck.

David Bowie

If you’ve ever seen 2001’s classic comedy, Zoolander, you can’t possibly forget the scene where David Bowie judges a runway faceoff between Derek (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson).

Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears guest starred on Season 3 of the hilarious series, How I Met Your Mother.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber guest starred on Season 11 of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton added to her acting resume by guest starring on season five of the CW’s Supernatural.

Mike Tyson

From an over-the-top bachelor party to the iconic Wolf Pack, The Hangover is full of hilariously crazy antics you won’t find anywhere else.

