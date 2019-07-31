All The Celebrity Movie And TV Cameos You Missed

An unexpected celebrity cameo can often be the best part of watching a new movie or TV show. While these parts are often short-lived flashes with only a scene or two, they aren’t easily forgotten.

From Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift, we’ve rounded up 25 surprising celebrity cameos you may have missed. Check them out, below.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran was one of many famous faces to make a cameo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. The singer appeared in Season 7, Episode 1. It was said that GoT actress Maisie Williams was a huge fan of Sheeran, which prompted his appearance on the show. Fun fact: Some other notable cameos included Chris Stapleton, Of Monsters and Men and Mastodon.