Ariana Grande dropped her highly anticipated ‘Boyfreind’ music video last friday. Collaborating once again with her Sweetener and Thank U, Next producers, Social House, Ariana’s latest song, “Boyfriend,” is all about falling for someone and hoping they don’t get together with someone else and we cant help but noticed a few Easter Eggs that need to be unveiled. So get ready to see some of the best references Ari has done yet.

Here are all the easter eggs in Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” music video:

Mean Girls

While it’s not completely filled with Mean Girls easter eggs like “Thank U, Next,” fans would certainly recognize the scene where she jumps at the mystery girl as the same scene that Cady imagines in the lunch room.

Dumb and Dumber

It’s no surprise that Ari is a huge fan of Jim Carrey and she got to pay tribute to one of his most iconic films,Dumb and Dumber, with the heart ripping scene.

“7 Rings”

Social House, who is made up of Michael “Mike” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson, have been long-time producers for Ari so it’s nice to see them collab again in a new way. Everyone can remember Ari’s “7 Rings” tattoo that didn’t go as planned. Well, Scootie seems to be a team player since his tattoo can clearly be seen in the video.

Austin Powers

Some fans might be super confused by Ari’s heart laser boobs at the end of her video, it’s actually an homage to the Fembots from the Austin Powersfilms.

The music video now has 30 million over views!