#GVF2019

All The Hip Hop/ RnB Artists Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019!

Groove to these Hip Hop/RnB artist

10 hours ago

Good Vibes Festival 2019 is literally just around the corner! And what better way to get the party started than to listen to your favorite Hip Hop and RnB artist that will be performing onstage live at #GVF2019. From rappers to RnB singers, check their songs down below:

RAE SREMMURD

JOJI ( Half Trap)

DANIEL CAESAR

JESS CONNELLY

RUSS

KIDD SANTHE

SONAONE

LUST

Enjoy the pre party for #GVF2019 only at FlyFM!

 

 

#GVF2019

