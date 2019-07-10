#GVF2019
All The Hip Hop/ RnB Artists Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019!
Groove to these Hip Hop/RnB artist
Good Vibes Festival 2019 is literally just around the corner! And what better way to get the party started than to listen to your favorite Hip Hop and RnB artist that will be performing onstage live at #GVF2019. From rappers to RnB singers, check their songs down below:
RAE SREMMURD
JOJI ( Half Trap)
DANIEL CAESAR
JESS CONNELLY
RUSS
KIDD SANTHE
SONAONE
LUST
Enjoy the pre party for #GVF2019 only at FlyFM!
