All The Movies Moving To Disney+: What to Expect From Marvel, Star Wars and More

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Wanda Vision is coming!

Published

7 hours ago

on

The rumors are true: Marvel TV shows are coming. Star Wars TV shows are coming. Disney+ is coming!

The Mouse House officially announced its new streaming platform, Disney+, and all of its planned offerings. In addition to new content from some of the biggest franchises in the world, Disney+ will feature the entire Pixar movie library, basically every Disney movie ever and The Simpsons.

Below, get the lowdown on everything you need to know about Disney+, from launch date to price and what you’ll be able to watch (and when).

DISNEY+:EXPLAINED

All the content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic? Yes you read that right, It’s on Disney+. The streaming platform launches November 12, 2019 with a $6.99/month price tag.

MARVEL

Netflix canceled all of its Marvel shows, but there’s still Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is still on ABC, Runaways on Hulu and Cloak and Dagger on Freefrom, and soon even more. Prepare yourself for even more superhero series action about Avengers characters. Tom Hiddleston will play Loki in a Loki series, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are starring in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany is coming.

STARS WARS

The Mandalorian, the first scripted live-action Star Wars series will be housed on Disney+ and available day of launch.

OBI-WAN KENOBI RETURNS

Multiple outlets report that Ewan McGregor is in talks to reprise his iconic Star Wars role in a Disney+ series.

REALITY

Kristen Bell‘s musical series Encore! will have a new season available at launch.

THE DCOMS

Disney+ will have 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel shows, as well as 100 Disney Channel Original Movies available at launch.

OLD FAVORITES

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will help Disney+ launch on November 12. The Sound of MusicThe Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle will also land on the new service.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

In addition to a Love, Simon series in the works, the long-rumored The Sandlot TV series is also in the works.

JEFF GOLDBLUM’S WORLD

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is a documentary series where the actor pulls back the curtain on a familiar object to reveal a world of connections, science, and big ideas. National Geographic will also tackle Magic of Animal Kingdom, a docu-series about the animal-care experts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

NEW CARTOONS

Toy Story 4 tie-ins, Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life, are coming. Lamp Life will answer the questions about where Bo was between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 4. The Monsters Inc. series, Monsters at Work with Billy Crystal and John Goodman, will be available during the first year.

