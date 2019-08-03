All Your Questions Answered! What is a Demogorgon from “Stranger Things”?

It wouldn’t be a Stranger Things episode if it wasn’t for their fair share of monsters and villains throughout the series run. From the adorable little Demodogs that soon turned vicious to the crazy Russians who tried to take over Hawkins in an effort to open up the portal to the Upside Down, it’s safe to say that the citizens of the town won’t bat an eye at the next crazy thing that happens there.

While everyone suspected that the Demogorgon was gone for good after El defeated it during the final fight at Hawkins Middle School in season one, the end of season 3 showed that the monster is back and hungry for more.

The show’s post-credit scene showed the Demogorgon eating the Russian prisoner after he was locked alone in a cage with the monster. So what does this mean for season 4? And can the Demogorgon actually come and haunt us in real life? Here’s everything you need to you need to know about the Demogorgon from Stranger Things…

What exactly is a Demogorgon?

The Demogorgon was the first monster that fans were introduced to in Stranger Things.The monster doesn’t have a face and is known for opening itself up like a flower before eating or attacking its enemies or anything and everything in its path.

What kind of powers does the Demogorgon have?

The Demogorgon has a couple of abilities that make it easy for it to hunt and find its enemies. It is able to go between the Upside Down and the human world thanks to its teleportation abilities. It is has heightened blood tracking abilities, needing only a couple of drops to follow someone if they leave a trail or are nearby. The monster is also super strong and can withstand almost anything that gets thrown at it, including bullets. After a short while, it can also regenerate.

Where did it even come from?

Although the monster came from the Upside Down, they still haven’t revealed if it it’s a normal monster from there or if it mutated from something else that ended up in there. Demogorgons do lay eggs and are able to reproduce, so there’s a good chance there are many more from just the ones that we see. A popular theory is that scientists created it!

Is the Demogorgon real?

While the monster that we all love to hate is not actually real, the Demogorgon has existed before in the real world. On the show, the monster is named after the Dungeons & Dragons character which is known as the Prince of Demons.

The Demogorgon is also a popular demon in mythology as a creature from Hell. While the exact history of where the Demogorgon came from is up for debate. By all means you can always put on your detective glasses…and do let us know!