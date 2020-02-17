Social News
Alleged Snatch Thief Gets Hit By A Car After Stealing A Woman’s Handbag
Violent snatch thief at Sri Gombak. In the end, broke his leg. Pity him.”
A snatch thief’s attempt to escape on his motorcycle after stealing a woman’s handbag was foiled when he got hit by a car during his getaway
According to New Straits Times, the suspect had snatched a handbag belonging to an Indonesian woman who was walking alone in Taman Bukit Permata, Selayang at 9am yesterday, 16 February.
He then tried to make a hasty getaway by driving off against the flow of traffic.
His escape quickly came to an end when he crashed right into an oncoming car
Recent Posts
Alleged Snatch Thief Gets Hit By A Car After Stealing A Woman’s Handbag
Violent snatch thief at Sri Gombak. In the end, broke his leg. Pity him."
Top 10 Differences “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” Book And The Movie
To all the differences we love!
Nearly 4 In 10 Malaysians Plan To Leave Their Jobs To Join The Gig Economy This Year
Thinking of switching jobs?
Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Post 2020
L.O.V.E
Man Suspended After Son Bragged Him Using Political Connections To Defy COVID-19 Travel Ban
Oops!