Alleged Snatch Thief Gets Hit By A Car After Stealing A Woman’s Handbag

Violent snatch thief at Sri Gombak. In the end, broke his leg. Pity him.”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Image from Ustaz Hanafi/FacebookUstaz Hanafi/Facebook

A snatch thief’s attempt to escape on his motorcycle after stealing a woman’s handbag was foiled when he got hit by a car during his getaway

According to New Straits Times, the suspect had snatched a handbag belonging to an Indonesian woman who was walking alone in Taman Bukit Permata, Selayang at 9am yesterday, 16 February.

He then tried to make a hasty getaway by driving off against the flow of traffic.

His escape quickly came to an end when he crashed right into an oncoming car

Image from Ustaz Hanafi/FacebookUstaz Hanafi/Facebook

He fell off his motorcycle and broke a leg, leaving him unable to run away.

“Violent snatch thief at Sri Gombak. In the end, broke his leg. Pity him,” wrote Facebook user Ustaz Hanafi who shared videos of the man tending to his wounds at the roadside.

