Everyone is going crazy for America’s Got Talent’s youngest judge!

Simon Cowell brought his 3-year-old son Eric to the set of the talent competition.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Cowell is seen eating backstage with his son.

Cowell asked Eric, “If you had to be on a desert island for the rest of your life with either me or mommy, who would it be?”

Eric pointed at his dad and replied, “Because you press the scary buzzer all day.”

HOW CUTE!!!

When it came to audition time, the toddler wore noise-cancelling headphones while he sat on his dad’s lap pushing the red button causing the studio audience to go crazy.

The former American Idol judge asked him, “Are you trying to do my job? What do I do? That’s my job”.

Judge Heidi Klum even said, “Just like daddy.”