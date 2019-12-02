Featured
A Minute With Aina Abdul
How many quick fire questions can local singer Aina Abdul answer in minute?
Recent Posts
Entertainment8 hours ago
Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World
By Says - Liew Ashley
Music9 hours ago
Shawn Mendes Cancels Concert Due To Laryngitis
Shawn is resting and recovering!
Entertainment11 hours ago
A Woman In Melaka Is Looking For The Owner Of This RM10 Banknote
By Says - Sadho Ram
Music12 hours ago
Watch: Liam Payne Was Reportedly ‘Jumped’ By Three Bar Bouncers!
Watch the video inside!
Entertainment2 days ago
Hot Pot Meat May Have Caused A Man To Be Infected With Tapeworms
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang