Connect with us

Featured

A Minute With Aina Abdul

How many quick fire questions can local singer Aina Abdul answer in minute?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

How many quick fire questions can local singer Aina Abdul answer in minute? Check out the full video as we put her through the ultimate test in A Minute With Aina Abdul.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment8 hours ago

Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World

By Says - Liew Ashley
Music9 hours ago

Shawn Mendes Cancels Concert Due To Laryngitis

Shawn is resting and recovering!
Entertainment11 hours ago

A Woman In Melaka Is Looking For The Owner Of This RM10 Banknote

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music12 hours ago

Watch: Liam Payne Was Reportedly ‘Jumped’ By Three Bar Bouncers!

Watch the video inside!
Entertainment2 days ago

Hot Pot Meat May Have Caused A Man To Be Infected With Tapeworms

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Advertisement
Advertisement