An Aquaman Miniseries Is Coming

Would you watch it?

Published

5 hours ago

on

YouTube

Warner Bros, is in the works of a new project for an animated “Aquaman” miniseries.

It was recently announced that the three-part “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” will be released on the HBO Max streaming service.

The project, will be based on the classic DC character and include a unique storyline following the adventures of Aquaman in each episode.

James Wan, who directed the live-action film starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman, will be executive producer for the series.

Jasin Boland/ ™ & © DC Comics

According to WarnerMedia, the series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis, and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess.

Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

However, No release date have been confirmed. HBO Max launches this May 2020.

