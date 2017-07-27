Angelina Jolie Reveals Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie opened up to the world about her split with husband Brad Pitt in 2016 and most importantly her health.

Jolie revealed that she suffered from Bell’s Palsy which is a condition that causes partial facial paralysis. This actually caused one side of her face to droop.

Aside from this, she was also diagnosed with hypertension which more often can be linked with Bell’s Palsy.

During the interview, Jolie said, “I was very worried about my mother, growing up-a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me.”

“I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”

Jolie revealed that her relationship with ex Pitt “became difficult” around the time she was working on her upcoming film First They Killed My Father.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.