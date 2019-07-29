Anne-Marie’s Show Got Cancelled In Korea Due To Stage Problems, But Here’s What She Did

Via GQ

Anne-Marie was thrown a curveball over the weekend when her performance on Sunday, July 28, was cancelled at the Holiday Land festival in South Korea due to stage difficulties.

The singer shared the news on her Twitter account with a video message that said, “I don’t really know what’s going on, but I’ve been told that the stage I was performing on is structurally unsafe so I’m not going to be able to go on…I’m not allowed to go on, and I’m so sorry. I’m so annoyed, and I’m just gonna cry in my room the whole night.”

But, before Korean fans could be disappointed of her cancelled show, the “Rockabye” singer a few hours later posted again on twitter, announcing that she’d be performing at another location at the Paradise City Main Hotel for FREE!

KOREA SPREAD THE WORD. NOONE WILL STOP THE SHOW. RUBIK LOUNGE AT PARADISE CITY MAIN HOTEL 11:30PM TONIGHT. Advertisement — ANNEMARIE (@AnneMarie) July 28, 2019

It was clear that the performance for her fans meant a lot to the singer. During the set, the star got choked up as fans who came showed her love and chanted “Don’t cry” in Korean.

Wow, what a way to end the night. We love you Anne-Marie, you are the sweetest!