Are Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray Collaborating On A New Song?

Fans of these talented ladies, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray think that they are collaborating on on a new song together based on the hints they recently left on social media.

The collab rumors all started on Tuesday (June 18) after both Cyrus and Grande seemingly confirmed a new track with Del Rey is currently in the works. They fueled speculation by both liking two different Instagram posts by fan accounts who addressed the potential collaboration on Twitter.

The first one, which the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer liked, read, “Apparently Miley is set to release a female trio collab with her, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey soon! Are you here for it?”

Soon after, the “thank u, next” hitmaker liked a similar post, which was captioned: “An insider, who confirmed previous works such as She Is Coming by Miley Cyrus, alleges that a new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon.”As for Del Rey, she hasn’t addressed the speculation nor hinted that the rumors are true. But, Refinery 29 reports Reddit users noticed all three singers are tagged on the Giphy page for the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which has led many to speculate their collab will be featured on the upcoming film’s soundtrack.

The movie, which is slated for a November 2019 release, stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as Charlie’s three angels, as well as Elizabeth Banks and Noah Centineo.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Grande, Cyrus or Del Rey confirm the rumors, but until then, we’ll be keeping a very close eye on any other hints they leave on the ‘gram.

.@MileyCyrus liked an Instagram post regarding a rumored collaboration with @ArianaGrande & @LanaDelRey. Would you be here for this collaboration? pic.twitter.com/VyXhMCuF2y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2019