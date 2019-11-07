Music
Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Dating?!
Rumour or reality?
RadarOnline
Are Kylie and Drake an item?
Sources have come forward claiming that the cosmetics tycoon and rapper have been seeing each other romantically.
“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source told People. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”
A separate friend of the pair alleged that the two have been hanging out “romantically” ever since the 22year old ended things with her 2 year long boyfriend Travis Scott, who is the father of her daughter, Stormi.
Scott and Jenner called it quits in October. They revealed that they remain on good terms and will be focusing all of their attention on parenting Stormi.
Even though two sources have claimed that the 33-year-old Canadian musician and Jenner are romantically seeing each other, another source close to Jenner denied the claims and shared that they are “just friends.”
Jenner recently attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party at Los Angeles’ Goya Studios. Prior to his birthday, she was photographed at his Halloween party in West Hollywood.
Drake and the Jenner-Kardashian family have known each other for years, with Kendall and Kylie even attending his 2019 New Year’s Eve party. Drake, in turn, has attended many of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s epic annual Christmas parties.
Recent Posts
BTS Fans Are Trolling Simon Cowell For Trying To Start A New Genre Of Music Called UK-Pop
He's set to launch his new series X Factor The Band early next year.
Fans Want Shawn Mendes To Play Prince Eric In Live-Action “Little Mermaid”
Why hasn't this happened yet?
Stranger Things Writers Reveal The First Title Of Season 4
Happy Stranger Things Day!
Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Dating?!
Rumour or reality?
Meghan Trainor Confirms Third Album Release Is ‘For Realz This Time’
"I cannot wait to finally share it with the world"