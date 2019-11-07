Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Dating?!

RadarOnline

Are Kylie and Drake an item?

Sources have come forward claiming that the cosmetics tycoon and rapper have been seeing each other romantically.

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source told People. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

A separate friend of the pair alleged that the two have been hanging out “romantically” ever since the 22year old ended things with her 2 year long boyfriend Travis Scott, who is the father of her daughter, Stormi.

Scott and Jenner called it quits in October. They revealed that they remain on good terms and will be focusing all of their attention on parenting Stormi.

Even though two sources have claimed that the 33-year-old Canadian musician and Jenner are romantically seeing each other, another source close to Jenner denied the claims and shared that they are “just friends.”

Jenner recently attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party at Los Angeles’ Goya Studios. Prior to his birthday, she was photographed at his Halloween party in West Hollywood.

Drake and the Jenner-Kardashian family have known each other for years, with Kendall and Kylie even attending his 2019 New Year’s Eve party. Drake, in turn, has attended many of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s epic annual Christmas parties.