Entertainment
Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Hooking Up Amid Jameel Split?
Here’s the TEA…
On Friday (17 Jan.) Rihanna and A$AP Rock was spotted having a good time together, not long after news broke that the “Love On The Brain” singer had split from Hassan Jameel.
The singer and rapper were seen all smiles and laughter while backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert, in Brooklyn, New York City.
News of Rihanna’s break up with billionaire businessman, Jameel, circulated just hours before the concert took place. The two had been dating for more than two years.
Rihanna and Rocky first sparked romance rumors in 2013 after they famously showed PDA in his 2013 music video “Fashion Killa,” and both were reportedly caught kissing on set when the cameras weren’t rolling.
However, nothing is confirmed and their relationship may be “Platonic,” as once said by Rocky.
But, Here’s a few reasons to believe that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could actually be ‘a thing’:
According to TMZ, Riri went to Sweden in December in support of his comeback show
One week Prior to Rocky’s show the duo posed for the red carpet together at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. The “Babusha boi” rapper was seen wearing Rihanna’s fashion brand, Fenty, which Rihanna thanked him for “representing us ( Fenty) on the carpet.” However, the pair didn’t seem as an obvious pair as Riri also took pictures alongside other gents that night.
- In October, Rihanna was spotted hanging out with A$AP and the Mob, for a night out while enjoying a rap battle, with Rocky by her side. At one point Rocky is seen having his arms around Riri for a quick “friendly” hug.
Rihanna casually hanging with ASAP MOB during a rap battle at Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/Wp64cHwpDE
— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) October 14, 2019
What do you think of this duo? Just friends or so much more?
