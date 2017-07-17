Are You Guilty of Misusing These 5 Emoji?

People everywhere around the world uses emoji everyday to communicate. In fact, it has become an unofficial universal language – no matter where you are from. Using your emoji, you get to communicate with people from different countries with different languages. However, not every emoji is as it seems!
1. A Person Bowing
CP EMOJI ISLAND
- Often mistakenly used as a ‘thinking’ emoji but in fact, this emoji represents the sign of respect! It is known as ‘dogeza’ in Japan and is used to express a sincere apology, or to request a large favour.
2.Folded Hands
CP IEMOJI
- Commonly used as a symbol of ‘praying’ or as a ‘high-5’. However, it is actually supposed to used as a sign of ‘apology’ or ‘gratitude’. The two hands placed firmly together, means please or thank you in Japanese culture.
3.Information Desk Person
CP LIFEWIRE
- This emoji is always mistakenly used for ‘sassy’ or ‘sarcastic’ remarks. But this emoji represents the an information desk person, iconically represented in the Apple emoji artwork – She’s actually holding out her hand as if to say “How may I help you?”
4. Person Gesturing OK!
CP EMOJI.CO.UK
- Mistakenly used as a sign of ‘awe’. She is actually showing the sign ‘OK’ with her whole body by making an ‘O’ – a Japanese gesture.
5. Open Hands
CP EMOJI ISLAND
- Usually used to show that they’re above a task or are dismissing someone. The symbol actually represents openness or a hug!
Source: http://emojipedia.org/