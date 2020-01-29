Ariana Grande And Matt Bennett Karaoke To ‘Victorious’ Songs

Bring back the good ol’ days!

Ariana Grande and her former Victorious co-star Matt Bennett share a rare footage on social media of the duo singing to their nostalgic theme songs.

Bennett shared the videos in his Instagram stories, while seemingly on their way to Disneyland, of the singer and actor singing along to “Freak The Freak Out and “All I Want Is Everything” from the popular television show.

He also tagged their former co-star, Victoria Justice, adding that they wish she was there to join in the fun. “@VictoriaJustice, we need you,” he wrote.

Check out the videos and photos from their Disney trip!

Matt Bennett apareceu em seu Instagram Stories cantando músicas da trilha sonora de "Victorious" com Ariana Grande! pic.twitter.com/q4r44hYx9n — Info Ariana Mídia – @infoari (@infoarimidia5) January 28, 2020