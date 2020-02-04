Ariana Grande And Mickey Foster Could Be More Than Just Friends!

People.com

Can these two get any sweeter… ner?

Arina Grande was spotted with the Social House performer Mikey Foster at the happiest place on Earth—Disneyland. According to photos, both Mikey and Ari were caught walking arm in arm. The star was seen staying close to Foster during the night, according to the source, and they looked “very attentive and relaxed in each other’s company.”

Fans speculated the two singers were in a relationship after they collaborated on the track “Boyfriend” and its music video, both released in August. The pair raised eyebrows with their on-screen makeout and seemed to get a little flirty in behind-the-scenes footage.

According to a source, the two also sat next to each other at a surprise birthday party the songstress hosted for her bodyguard after their performance at the Lollapalooza music festival that same month. However, another source has told E! News Ariana and Mikey are just friends.

Oooo could there be a new couple in Hollywood?!

