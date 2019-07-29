Connect with us

Music

Ariana Grande And Taylor Swift Spark Collaboration Rumors

*Fingers crossed*

Published

7 hours ago

on

Image result for ariana grande performing

Via Grammy.com

Via Vogue

Ariana Grande sent her fans buzzing on social media after the singer shared a series of tweets that give hints of a new music video coming and sparking major Taylor Swift collaboration rumors.

On Friday,July 25, the “In My Head” singer posted a photo from the set of what appeared to be a music video with American pop duo, Social House.

Grande has not confirmed the speculations, but the singer did fuel rumors after she was caught “liking” a few fans tweets which indicated the new song and video could be dropping “in less than 10 days.”

If the rumours are true, then Grande’s new music will probably drop this Friday, August 2nd.

Rumors of the collab came after Grande shared another tweet of a bow and arrow emoji (which she deleted soon after), making fans wonder if this could be linked to the “ME” singer who had just released her new song “The Archer.”

Via Pop Crush

Although it may seem unlikely, due to Swifts current feud with Scooter Braun, we can’t say it’s not possible.

Image result for taylor swift me

Via Teen Vogue

What do you think? Could there be a collab in the horizon? Let us know.

