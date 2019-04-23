Ariana Grande Called Out A Hater For Throwing A Lemon At Her During Coachella

When I say a lot of things happened during weekend 2 of Coachella 2019, compounding all the fun of weekend 1, from unexpected duets to outstanding outfits, it’s an understatement. But there’s one moment in particular that’s on everyone’s lips and minds: Someone in the crowd threw an actual lemon at Ariana Grande!

During the second round of her highly anticipated, four-costume-change set with *NSYNC this time, Ari was forced to stop mid performance after getting hit by a flying lemon! Yes you read that right, “That’s cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me, sh*t,” Ari can be heard saying as she steps offstage in multiple clips that have surfaced.

Many of Ari’s fans, including Billie Eilish’s big brother and collaborator Finneas, stepped up to defend Ariana. “If you throw a lemon at Ariana Grande, you’re a piece of sh*t,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

But of course, Ari being the professional that she is, later came back to finish her set with a banger. And while the lemon thrower has yet to be identified, many fans believe the Beyhive might be behind the citrus attack because of, a little album Beyoncé put out in 2016. You know what I’m talking about.

Since Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary Homecoming just released, which did highlight her historic Coachella 2018 set, and especially after rumours (now debunked) arose that Ari got paid double what Bey did for headlining ‘Chella, some Bey fans have been comparing the two a little bit more than usual. However, the majority of Bey fans seem to be as outraged as Arianators at the event.

But at the end of the day, Coachella may be behind us, but as Bey herself has constantly proved in 2018, the festival’s legacy lives on forever, and no one wants to remember getting hit by a lemon instead of an actual musical feat. Also, it should go without saying, but throwing things at people is actually dangerous and plain rude. It is never OK to throw anything at performers (or anyone, really) for the sake of a bad joke. Grow up people!