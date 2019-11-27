Connect with us

Ariana Grande Finds Her Doppelgänger Totally “Bizarre”

Wait what?…That’s not Ariana?

11 hours ago

Via Ariana Grande’s Instagram/ Paige Neimann’s Page

Ariana Grande has found her look-alike, and she goes by the name of, Paige Neimann.

TikTok star Paige, is a rising star on the social media platform, with 2 million followers (as of now), after her looks highly resembles the “ Thank you Next” singer.

On a recent video posted on Paige’s Tik Tok the star posted a clip of her impersonating the stars Nickelodeon character Cat on the hit shows Victorious & Cat. Paige is seen all dolled up in Ariana’s signature ponytail, and winged eye liner.

The video quickly made waves and caught Ariana’s attention. Reacting to the clip, the singer tweeted back at the “bizarre” impersonation.

“i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying eomji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

According to Enews! Paige shared that she was shocked to see the star respond to her clip, “I remember I was shaking and was very happy that she noticed me!” Paige shares. “My message for Ariana is thank you for being such a great role model for boys and girls everywhere. She’s truly inspired me as well as many others.”

What do you think of their resemblance? OMG YASSS or Nahhh?

 

Source: Enews!

