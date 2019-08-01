Music
Ariana Grande Drops Another Teaser For ‘Boyfriend’
The MV will be out tomorrow!
Ariana Grande just released another new teaser to get fans excited for the release of her upcoming music video “Boyfriend.”
The singer shared on her Instagram a snippet of her holding a bow and arrow, which seems like she is pointing at a target, with a caption “tomorrow night.”
From the short video, Grande looks incredible in her cream checkered suit, though the scene is abit more serious that what we’re used to seeing from the singer. The star shows off her bad ass side, as if replicating the vibe of a Charlie’s Angel fight scene.
Her previous video, posted 2 days ago, shares a short clip of her with Social House, which seemingly looks like a love triangle between the trios.
Grande has been teasing of a new music video sing 25th July, and is keep her fans on the toes since.
‘Boyfriend’ MV will be out tomorrow!
