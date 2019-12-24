Connect with us
Ariana Grande Gift Fans New ‘K Bye For Now’ Album

Ariana didn’t want fans to leave 2019 empty handed

Ariana Grande is leaving 2019 on a sweet note.

On Sunday (22 Dec 2019), the “thank u, next” singer released a live album from her Sweetener World Tour, “k bye for now”.

The 32-song album features music from her 2018’s “Sweetener” and 2019’s “thank u, next” album- including featured guests from Nicki Minaj and Big Sean. The compilation of songs was a gift to her fans to wrap up the year and the end of her fourth concert tour.

Over the weekend, Ariana took to Twitter to share with fans “A little something” to thank her fans for all the support and say goodbye to 2019.

“A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u,” she tweeted.

The Grammy award winner had teased of dropping her album earlier this month, writing to fans “something sweet n special to say thank u for this year.”

What are your favourite songs from Ariana’s “Sweetener” and “thank u, next” album?

