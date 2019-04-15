Music
Ariana Grande Hints Performing With NSYNC At Coachella
This I promise you, is going to be good
Via Entertainment Tonight
Ariana Grande might be tearing up the Coachella stage with *NSYNC this Sunday,April 14. NSYNC’s group member JC Chasez’s tweet hints of their “surprise” performance this weekend.
“Mic check, mic check one… two… is this thing on?!?” JC Chasez wrote on Sunday afternoon.
Grande then tweeted back “…… sure is,” alongside a heart emoji.
…… sure is 🖤 https://t.co/fhN2ixRwFX
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 14, 2019
Adding fuel to the fire, *NSYNC’s Lance Bass also commented on Grande’s post with an emoji and replying to Chasez’s tweet with “Here we go ooo ooo ooo.”
🎶🎵 Here we go ooo ooo ooo 🎶 https://t.co/0imUk0pHzx
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) April 14, 2019
However there were no public comments made by any other bandmates at press time.
Grande’s not-so-subtle hint also included her posting on her social media Instagram, a snippet of young Ariana Grande in awe while watching the group perform!
Rumors are also buzzing that Nicki Minaj will be joining Ariana Grande onstage during her festival closing set.
So get ready for the surprise! It’s going to be good.
